Delhi Parents' Association Challenges School Over Student's Examination Denial

The Delhi Parents' Association filed a complaint with the NCPCR against a private school for allegedly humiliating a student over late fee payment. The incident reportedly barred the student from attending a practical exam, prompting calls for an investigation and a review of unauthorized fee hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:50 IST
The Delhi Parents' Association has taken legal steps against a private school in Pitampura, reporting alleged harassment and denial of exam access for a class 11 student.

Association president Aprajhita Gautam highlighted that the complaint was submitted on behalf of Surmeet Singh Saggi, citing that his daughter endured humiliation due to a delayed fee payment.

The association seeks a formal inquiry and action from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and calls for addressing unauthorized fee increases by the school.

