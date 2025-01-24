Delhi Parents' Association Challenges School Over Student's Examination Denial

The Delhi Parents' Association has taken legal steps against a private school in Pitampura, reporting alleged harassment and denial of exam access for a class 11 student.

Association president Aprajhita Gautam highlighted that the complaint was submitted on behalf of Surmeet Singh Saggi, citing that his daughter endured humiliation due to a delayed fee payment.

The association seeks a formal inquiry and action from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and calls for addressing unauthorized fee increases by the school.

