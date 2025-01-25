Educational Evolution: A Decade of Transformative Change in India

In a recent address, President Droupadi Murmu praised the transformative strides made in India's education system over the last decade, highlighting significant enhancements in learning quality, infrastructure, and digital integration.

On the eve of India's 76th Republic Day, Murmu credited government initiatives and increased investment for yielding impressive results in the education sector, noting the importance of shaping young minds for the future.

The president emphasized the role of women educators and the expansion of vocational training, pointing to improved intellectual property filings and India's rising Global Innovation Index as evidence of educational success.

(With inputs from agencies.)