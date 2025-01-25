Left Menu

Educational Evolution: A Decade of Transformative Change in India

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted how India's education system has been transformed over the past decade, with improvements in learning quality, infrastructure, and digital inclusion. Government investment has led to better outcomes, supporting youth through vocational programs and internships, and boosting India's global innovation standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:10 IST
Educational Evolution: A Decade of Transformative Change in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, President Droupadi Murmu praised the transformative strides made in India's education system over the last decade, highlighting significant enhancements in learning quality, infrastructure, and digital integration.

On the eve of India's 76th Republic Day, Murmu credited government initiatives and increased investment for yielding impressive results in the education sector, noting the importance of shaping young minds for the future.

The president emphasized the role of women educators and the expansion of vocational training, pointing to improved intellectual property filings and India's rising Global Innovation Index as evidence of educational success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025