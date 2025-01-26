Left Menu

Outrage as FIITJEE Centres Close Abruptly, Leaving Parents and Students in Limbo

Parents of students express anger over unannounced closures of FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad. They demanded government action against the institute's officials, who were booked by police. The abrupt shutdown left thousands of students and their parents seeking refunds and contemplating legal actions.

Updated: 26-01-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 08:16 IST
  • India

In a wave of anger and frustration, parents of students have reacted sharply to the sudden closure of FIITJEE centers in Noida and Ghaziabad. Gathering at the company's institute in Noida's Sector 62, agitated parents raised slogans demanding government intervention and punishment for the institute's management.

Noida Police revealed that FIITJEE founder D K Goyal, along with 11 others, have been booked following the abrupt closures. The accused include top financial and operational officers of FIITJEE. Parents, who claim to have deposited significant amounts for their children's education, expressed their distress and demanded refunds.

The unexpected shutdown affected around 2,000 students at the Noida centre alone, while a police investigation ensued in Delhi after accusations of fraud and mismanagement surfaced. Thousands are left in despair, seeking answers and justice to protect their investments in their children's future.

