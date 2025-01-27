W Cape Schools See Rise in Burglary and Vandalism Despite Increased Security Measures

The Western Cape Government (WCG) increased the number of schools with subsidised holiday security from 300 to 480, but incidents of burglary and vandalism during the summer holidays have risen sharply. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) reported 47 incidents across 34 schools, a significant jump from the 26 incidents at 24 schools during the same period last year.

While most of the reported incidents were classified as minor, they have still imposed substantial financial and operational burdens on schools. Items targeted by vandals and burglars include:

Electrical fixtures.

Appliances.

Food supplies intended for learners.

Bathroom fixtures.

Fencing and security equipment.

Windows and other essential infrastructure.

Community Responsibility and Appeal for Vigilance

The WCED expressed deep disappointment at the ongoing criminal activities affecting schools. “These incidents hinder the functionality of schools and divert precious resources away from educational needs to cover these losses,” a department representative stated.

The department emphasized the importance of community involvement in safeguarding schools, which are vital community resources. They called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Contact points include:

Safe Schools hotline: 0800 45 46 47.

South African Police Service (SAPS): Reports can be filed directly.

The department also highlighted the importance of small tips that may appear insignificant but could prove vital in apprehending culprits and recovering stolen property.

Enhanced Security Efforts and Future Measures

Despite increasing the security coverage to 480 schools, the rise in incidents has prompted authorities to reevaluate the effectiveness of current measures. Discussions are underway to explore additional steps, such as:

Expanding community watch programs near schools.

Installing more advanced surveillance systems and alarm networks.

Enhancing coordination between schools, security providers, and local police.

Broader Implications for Education

The impact of such crimes extends beyond financial losses, affecting the morale of students and staff and delaying the start of educational activities. "Our children deserve safe and well-resourced schools to thrive academically and personally. These incidents are a direct threat to their future,” the WCED said.

Call to Action

Authorities urge communities to take collective responsibility for protecting schools and ensuring a safe environment for learners. “It is through the combined efforts of the government, local communities, and law enforcement that we can address this issue effectively and ensure schools remain sanctuaries of learning and growth.”

Conclusion

The rise in crime targeting schools highlights the urgent need for robust preventive measures and active community involvement. By working together, the Western Cape aims to create safer environments that foster learning and development for all students.