Hang Seng Rises Amid Lunar New Year Festivities
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index saw a slight increase during a half-day trading session on Tuesday, buoyed by tech and consumption stocks. The rise came just before the Lunar New Year holiday when markets will remain closed. Alibaba Health led gains, while Sino Biopharmaceutical experienced notable losses.
Tech and consumption-related shares lifted the index by 0.14%, concluding at 20,225.11. In contrast, the Hang Seng China Enterprises index saw a marginal decline of 0.01%, resting at 7,382.13.
Leading the pack was Alibaba Health Information Technology with a 4.34% increase, while Sino Biopharmaceutical dipped by 3.75%. Notable gains in consumption stocks were noted, with Nongfu Spring and New Oriental Education & Technology among the top performers.
