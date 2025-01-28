Hang Seng Rises Amid Lunar New Year Festivities

Hong Kong's financial market registered a modest gain on Tuesday as the Hang Seng index closed slightly up during a shortened trading day. This comes just before the city paused trading for its Lunar New Year celebrations.

Tech and consumption-related shares lifted the index by 0.14%, concluding at 20,225.11. In contrast, the Hang Seng China Enterprises index saw a marginal decline of 0.01%, resting at 7,382.13.

Leading the pack was Alibaba Health Information Technology with a 4.34% increase, while Sino Biopharmaceutical dipped by 3.75%. Notable gains in consumption stocks were noted, with Nongfu Spring and New Oriental Education & Technology among the top performers.

