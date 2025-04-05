Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Woman Dies in Roller Coaster Fall

A 24-year-old woman named Priyanka died after falling from a roller coaster at a water park in Delhi. The accident led to severe injuries, and she was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident for safety negligence or equipment failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident occurred on Thursday when a 24-year-old woman, Priyanka, died after falling from a roller coaster ride at a water park in Delhi's Kapashera area, as confirmed by Delhi Police officials.

Priyanka was at the park with friends, and during the ride, she reportedly lost her balance, resulting in a fall with severe injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. An investigation is underway to determine if safety lapses or equipment failure contributed to the accident.

Authorities are analyzing eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to pinpoint the cause of the mishap. A medico-legal case was registered at the Kapashera police station, and police collected the deceased's medico-legal certificate, noting injuries such as bleeding and wounds. The investigation continues as police recorded statements from witnesses and conducted a post-mortem before handing over Priyanka's body to her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

