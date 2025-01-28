ASER Report 2024 Reveals Reversal in School Enrolment Trends

The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 highlights a reversal in government school enrolment trends, closely mirroring levels observed in 2018. Released on Tuesday, the report shows how enrolments that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic have now receded.

However, the ASER report also presents a positive side: learning levels among primary students are recovering, with some states even surpassing pre-pandemic standards. The survey recorded remarkable progress in previously low-performing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

This year, ASER introduced digital literacy findings for teenagers aged 14-16. Notably, 82.2% are skilled in smartphone use, yet only 57% utilize it for education. The survey reached nearly 650,000 children across rural India, shedding light on the return to pre-pandemic educational dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)