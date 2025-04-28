Jordan Advances Digital Literacy: UNESCO Supports New National MIL Strategy 2025–2028

In a significant move to strengthen media literacy and combat the challenges of the modern digital age, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Jordan in the development of its second National Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Strategy for the years 2025–2028. This crucial initiative is being executed in close partnership with the Jordan Media Institute (JMI) and the Ministry of Government Communication.

A Renewed Vision for Media and Information Literacy

Building on the success of its first MIL Strategy, Jordan is once again positioning itself at the forefront of promoting critical thinking and responsible media consumption among its citizens. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Government Communication, the new strategy seeks to establish a dynamic and comprehensive framework aimed at empowering individuals with essential skills for navigating today’s complex information landscape.

UNESCO, known globally for its leadership in promoting media literacy, has highlighted the importance of this initiative, citing the urgent need for societies worldwide to be equipped against the rising tide of misinformation, disinformation, and manipulation.

The Collaborative Effort Behind the Strategy

The development of the 2025–2028 MIL Strategy is a collaborative endeavor, bringing together the expertise of the Jordan Media Institute, the strategic leadership of the Ministry, and the global best practices advocated by UNESCO. The strategy is designed not merely to enhance digital literacy but to embed critical thinking, ethical media engagement, and source verification skills across all sectors of Jordanian society.

The collaborative framework also ensures alignment with international standards and best practices, making Jordan a regional model for responsible media engagement and digital resilience.

Draft Strategy Completed: Public Consultation Imminent

The first draft of Jordan’s new MIL Strategy has recently been finalized and is anticipated to be published shortly on the official online platforms of both the Ministry of Government Communication and the Jordan Media Institute.

In a move that reflects democratic values and inclusive policymaking, the draft will be subjected to a public consultation process lasting 30 days. During this period, citizens, media experts, educators, civil society organizations, and all interested stakeholders will be invited to review the document and provide their feedback and suggestions.

This participatory approach aims to ensure that the final strategy is reflective of the diverse perspectives within Jordanian society, and responsive to the real-world challenges citizens face when interacting with media and information in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Finalization and Launch

After the consultation window closes, the Jordan Media Institute will undertake a comprehensive review of the feedback received. Based on these insights, revisions will be made to strengthen the strategy’s relevance, effectiveness, and inclusivity.

The final version of the National MIL Strategy will be formally endorsed by the Minister of Government Communication and other relevant governmental authorities. A high-profile national launch event is planned to mark this milestone, symbolizing Jordan’s commitment to safeguarding its society through media and information literacy.

MIL: A Cornerstone for Democratic Resilience

UNESCO has emphasized that MIL is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity at the heart of safeguarding democratic values, social cohesion, and individual rights. In the absence of strong MIL competencies, individuals are left vulnerable to manipulation, unable to critically assess the information they encounter daily, and ill-equipped to participate meaningfully in civic life.

By promoting skills such as fact-checking, source evaluation, ethical sharing, and critical analysis, Jordan’s new MIL Strategy seeks to empower every citizen—from students and teachers to policymakers and journalists—to become active, informed participants in the digital society.

A Model for the Region

Through this initiative, Jordan not only aims to protect its own citizens but also aspires to serve as a model for neighboring countries facing similar challenges in the information age. The strong leadership of the Ministry of Government Communication, combined with the academic and practical expertise of the Jordan Media Institute, offers a promising pathway towards a more informed, resilient, and participatory society.

UNESCO has expressed its pride in supporting Jordan’s efforts and commended the country’s commitment to fostering a digitally literate citizenry capable of thriving in today’s global information ecosystem.