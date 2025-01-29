Left Menu

Leap Secures $65 Million to Expand Global EdTech Footprint

Leap, an edtech platform, has raised USD 65 million in funding led by Apis Partners' funds. Other investors such as Owl Ventures and Jungle Ventures participated. Founded in 2019, Leap aims to deepen its presence in existing markets and expand into new ones like Taiwan, China, and Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:23 IST
Leap Secures $65 Million to Expand Global EdTech Footprint
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech platform Leap has successfully secured USD 65 million in funding, combining primary and secondary equity, spearheaded by UK-based Apis Partners' funds. This significant financial boost underscores the growing confidence in Leap's transformative educational solutions.

The funding round saw participation from existing investors, including Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Peak XV Partners. Leap's strategic focus remains on intensifying its presence in 11 current markets, such as India, while seeking growth in new territories like Taiwan, China, and Malaysia, according to co-founder Arnav Kumar.

Established in 2019, Leap operates prominent brands like LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket, offering a variety of services ranging from international test preparation to admissions, visa counseling, and financial solutions such as international student loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025