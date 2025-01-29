Leap Secures $65 Million to Expand Global EdTech Footprint
Leap, an edtech platform, has raised USD 65 million in funding led by Apis Partners' funds. Other investors such as Owl Ventures and Jungle Ventures participated. Founded in 2019, Leap aims to deepen its presence in existing markets and expand into new ones like Taiwan, China, and Malaysia.
- Country:
- India
Edtech platform Leap has successfully secured USD 65 million in funding, combining primary and secondary equity, spearheaded by UK-based Apis Partners' funds. This significant financial boost underscores the growing confidence in Leap's transformative educational solutions.
The funding round saw participation from existing investors, including Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Peak XV Partners. Leap's strategic focus remains on intensifying its presence in 11 current markets, such as India, while seeking growth in new territories like Taiwan, China, and Malaysia, according to co-founder Arnav Kumar.
Established in 2019, Leap operates prominent brands like LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket, offering a variety of services ranging from international test preparation to admissions, visa counseling, and financial solutions such as international student loans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leap
- edtech
- funding
- Apis Partners
- Owl Ventures
- Jungle Ventures
- Taiwan
- China
- Malaysia
- LeapScholar
ALSO READ
Speeding Arms Deliveries: U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz's Taiwan Strategy
Taiwan Tensions: Trump's Transactions Questioned
Taiwan Enhances Surveillance on Foreign-Registered Ships Amid Cable Sabotage Concerns
Taiwan Strengthens Civil Defence Amid Rising Threats: A Look into Ongoing Efforts and Challenges
Taiwanese Delegation to Attend Trump's Inauguration, Boosting U.S. Ties