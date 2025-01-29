Leap Secures $65 Million to Expand Global EdTech Footprint

Edtech platform Leap has successfully secured USD 65 million in funding, combining primary and secondary equity, spearheaded by UK-based Apis Partners' funds. This significant financial boost underscores the growing confidence in Leap's transformative educational solutions.

The funding round saw participation from existing investors, including Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Peak XV Partners. Leap's strategic focus remains on intensifying its presence in 11 current markets, such as India, while seeking growth in new territories like Taiwan, China, and Malaysia, according to co-founder Arnav Kumar.

Established in 2019, Leap operates prominent brands like LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket, offering a variety of services ranging from international test preparation to admissions, visa counseling, and financial solutions such as international student loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)