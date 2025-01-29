Western Cape Systemic Test Results Show Post-Pandemic Academic Gains

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has released its 2024 annual systemic test results, showcasing significant progress in mathematics and language proficiency among learners. Notably, the pass rates for Grade 9 mathematics and Grade 3 language have now exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels, signaling a strong recovery from pandemic-induced learning losses.

The Western Cape remains the only province in South Africa to conduct annual systemic testing in mathematics and language for learners in Grades 3, 6, and 9. These tests, which are externally administered, marked, and moderated, provide an objective, internationally benchmarked evaluation of education standards in the province.

Key Highlights from the 2024 Results

Grade 9 Mathematics:

Pass rate increased by 2.9 percentage points compared to 2023.

Exceeds the 2019 pre-pandemic score by 0.7 percentage points.

Grade 3 Mathematics:

Improved by 4.3 percentage points from 2023.

Not yet at 2019 levels, but shows substantial progress from 2021 results.

Grade 6 Mathematics:

Pass rate increased by 1.1 percentage points from 2023.

Scores still below 2019 levels, but on a clear upward trajectory.

Grade 3 Language:

Pass rate increased by 2.9 percentage points from 2023.

Now exceeds the 2019 score by 0.5 percentage points.

Grade 6 Language:

Improved by 4.0 percentage points from 2023.

Gap with 2019 scores reduced to just 1.3 percentage points.

Grade 9 Language:

Declined by 2.8 percentage points from 2023.

WCED to analyze results and implement targeted remedial strategies.

“These results show that our targeted interventions are yielding positive outcomes,” the WCED stated. “While there is still work to be done, the upward trend is encouraging, and we are committed to ensuring continuous improvement.”

Strategic Next Steps: Strengthening Learning Outcomes

To further improve performance, the WCED will focus on tailored interventions and data-driven strategies:

School-Level Reports: Schools will receive individual performance reports to identify specific learning gaps and implement customized remedial plans.

#BackOnTrack Programme:

The province-wide education recovery initiative will use the new data to refine interventions.

Findings will be supplemented with insights from Stellenbosch University’s recent report on intervention effectiveness.

Addressing the Grade 9 Language Decline:

WCED officials will investigate the decline in Grade 9 language scores.

Remedial action plans will be introduced to address weaknesses.

A Collaborative Effort for a Brighter Future

The WCED has expressed gratitude to teachers, tutors, officials, and learners for their hard work and resilience in improving education outcomes.

“Education is the foundation of opportunity,” the department emphasized. “With continued dedication, we can ensure a brighter future for all learners in the Western Cape.”

Looking Ahead: The WCED remains committed to closing learning gaps, enhancing academic performance, and providing every learner with the best possible education. The annual systemic tests will continue to be a key tool in monitoring and driving progress across the province.

Western Cape schools are moving forward—stronger than ever!