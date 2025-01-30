Bold Focus on Literacy and Numeracy as New Zealand Schools Begin 2025

As schools across New Zealand reopen for the 2025 academic year, the Government is placing a strong emphasis on foundational learning to ensure all Kiwi children develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary for the nation’s future, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced today.

“A world-leading education system is a key driver of economic growth. We want all children to be proficient and confident in reading, writing, and mathematics so they can lead successful lives. Our future playwrights and songwriters need mastery of literacy and numeracy just as much as our future mechanical engineers, doctors, and electricians,” Minister Stanford stated.

A Clear, Structured Curriculum

Starting this week, all state schools will implement a structured, knowledge-rich curriculum grounded in the science of learning. This new approach emphasizes explicit teaching methods to ensure students are not left behind. Structured literacy and mathematics instruction will replace older, less effective models, providing a systematic method to ensure consistent learning outcomes.

Students will also benefit from standardized assessment tools that enable early identification of those who require additional support. “By ensuring early intervention, we can help students catch up before they fall too far behind,” Minister Stanford emphasized.

Supporting Teachers and Schools

To ensure educators can deliver the curriculum with confidence, the Government is investing in professional learning, development, and classroom resources. “Teachers will have the tools and guidance to know what to teach, when to teach it, and how to deliver it effectively,” she added.

A key component of this initiative is a $30 million investment to supply 433,000 students with high-quality maths workbooks, tactile learning resources, and online support tools. These resources will aid both teachers and parents in tracking student progress and reinforcing learning at home.

“No matter where you are in the country, parents can have confidence that this Government is laying strong foundations to help their children excel at school,” Minister Stanford reassured.

Future Plans: NCEA and Curriculum Updates

While the immediate priority is literacy and numeracy, additional work is already underway to enhance the broader education system. This includes:

Updating every curriculum area up to Year 13

Revitalizing the NCEA qualification framework

Addressing equitable property outcomes for schools

“As we embed structured approaches to literacy and numeracy in 2025, these long-term improvements will continue in the background to ensure New Zealand’s education system remains world-class,” Minister Stanford said.

She concluded by extending her best wishes to educators, tamariki, and parents for a successful and productive school year.