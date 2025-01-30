Left Menu

Empowering Minds: MAHE's Innovative 'Manam' Program for Emotional Well-being

MAHE Bengaluru launches 'Manam', a pioneering program focused on student mental and emotional wellness. This holistic initiative aims to enhance students' emotional intelligence, equipping them for workplace readiness while offering accessible support through professional counsellors, peer groups, and interactive sessions. 'Manam' seeks to break mental health stigmas and promote self-awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:23 IST
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Bengaluru is setting a new standard in student welfare with the launch of 'Manam', an innovative program dedicated to mental and emotional well-being. This pioneering initiative reinforces MAHE’s commitment to fostering a holistic learning environment by prioritizing students' mental health and emotional intelligence.

'Manam' provides students with access to professional counsellors, peer support groups, and expert-led sessions on mindfulness, sexual wellness, and movement therapy. The program, which does not bear any additional fees or academic credits, aims to equip students with essential life skills, making them workplace-ready.

MAHE's revolutionary program is driving a change in mental health perception, encouraging open discussions and reducing stigma. By integrating emotional intelligence training, MAHE prepares its graduates for success in their professional lives, signifying its status as a forward-thinking educational institution grounded in global best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

