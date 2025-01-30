Left Menu

Bishop John Perumbalath Announces Retirement Amidst Allegations

John Perumbalath, a bishop of the Church of England, announced his retirement following accusations of sexual assault reported by Channel 4 News. While denying the allegations, he emphasized that his decision was not an admission of guilt. The announcement, made via a letter, was also published online.

Church of England bishop John Perumbalath announced his retirement from active ministry on Thursday, following allegations of sexual assault reported by Channel 4 News. Despite stepping down, Perumbalath continues to deny any wrongdoing.

In his resignation letter, Perumbalath stated he did not wish for the allegations to distract the diocese and its people, who he described as a joy to serve. He emphasized that his retirement was not an admission of fault or liability.

The bishop refuted accusations made on Tuesday, which alleged he sexually assaulted a woman on several occasions between 2019 and 2023 and sexually harassed a fellow bishop. He asserted that he had cooperated with investigations by the Church's National Safeguarding Team.

