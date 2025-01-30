Tragedy Strikes: Skating Champions Among Victims in Mid-Air Collision

A catastrophic mid-air collision near Washington, D.C., resulted in the deaths of 67 individuals, including promising figure skaters and their mentors. The crash involved a commercial flight from Wichita, Kansas, and a U.S. Army helicopter, both engulfed in a fiery explosion.

Prominent victims included Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, former world champions in pairs figure skating who had been coaching in Boston. They, along with young skaters like Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, had attended a prestigious national training camp in Kansas.

The incident has left the figure skating community in mourning, with heartfelt tributes pouring in for those lost. Families and peers remember the victims not only for their immense talent but also for their dedication and vibrant personalities, marking an irreplaceable loss to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)