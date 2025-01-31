Navigating Challenges in Indian School Education

The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals an ongoing struggle with retention rates in Indian schools, even as dropout rates decline. Tabled in Parliament, the survey shows a retention rate of 85.4% for primary and just 45.6% for higher secondary education, emphasizing the need for improvement across all levels.

Amid the changing demands of Industry 4.0, skill education in schools has become more significant, involving automation, AI, IoT, and robotics. This industrial shift requires students to be both technically proficient and adept in soft skills like adaptability, as employers seek a skilled workforce.

A rural-urban digital gap persists, with significant disparities in internet-searching capabilities, particularly affecting women in rural areas. Closing this divide is vital. Meanwhile, the survey underscores growth in higher education, urging a doubling of infrastructure to meet government's GER goals. NEP 2020 implementation needs rethinking for effective collaboration.

