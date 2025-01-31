Left Menu

Navigating Challenges in Indian School Education

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights challenges in retention rates in Indian school education, despite declining dropout rates. It emphasizes the need for skill education due to Industry 4.0, and addresses the rural-urban digital divide. The survey also discusses higher education growth and NEP 2020 implementation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:53 IST
Navigating Challenges in Indian School Education
The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals an ongoing struggle with retention rates in Indian schools, even as dropout rates decline. Tabled in Parliament, the survey shows a retention rate of 85.4% for primary and just 45.6% for higher secondary education, emphasizing the need for improvement across all levels.

Amid the changing demands of Industry 4.0, skill education in schools has become more significant, involving automation, AI, IoT, and robotics. This industrial shift requires students to be both technically proficient and adept in soft skills like adaptability, as employers seek a skilled workforce.

A rural-urban digital gap persists, with significant disparities in internet-searching capabilities, particularly affecting women in rural areas. Closing this divide is vital. Meanwhile, the survey underscores growth in higher education, urging a doubling of infrastructure to meet government's GER goals. NEP 2020 implementation needs rethinking for effective collaboration.

