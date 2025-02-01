Left Menu

India Boosts IIT Infrastructure and Skilling Initiatives in New Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to expand infrastructure in five IITs and IIT Patna, as well as launch the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme. The budget includes fellowships for technology research, the establishment of skill centers, and broadband for schools. A new AI education excellence center is also planned.

The government's commitment to advancing educational infrastructure has been underscored by their latest budget, revealing a strategic expansion plan for five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and an additional boost for IIT Patna. This initiative aims to enhance education for an additional 6,500 students by expanding infrastructure and hostel capacities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presentation, also unveiled the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme, designed to offer digital Indian language books for educational institutions. Furthermore, 10,000 technology research fellowships will be introduced across IITs and IISc over the next five years, reinforcing the nation's commitment to tech innovation.

Additionally, the government is setting up five national centers for skilling excellence and plans to bring broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers in rural areas. With a Rs 500 crore investment, a new AI-focused center of excellence for education will also be established, complementing previous AI initiatives in agriculture, health, and sustainable cities.

