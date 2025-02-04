Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Indore Schools

In a tense situation in Indore, two private schools were evacuated after receiving bomb threats via email. Authorities promptly dispatched bomb disposal squads to the New Digamber Public School and the Indore Public School, ensuring thorough inspections.

The emails, received Tuesday morning, claimed RDX had been planted in the schools' premises, sparking a swift response from law enforcement. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia informed the media that the threats also contained text in Tamil.

No explosives have been discovered so far, offering relief to concerned parents and students. Police are continuing their investigation into the source of the threats, ensuring the safety of the school's communities remains a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)