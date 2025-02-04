Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Indore Schools
Two schools in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were evacuated following bomb threats via email. Bomb disposal squads inspected the premises but found no explosives. The emails threatened the use of RDX and contained some Tamil text. Authorities confirmed student safety was prioritized during the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tense situation in Indore, two private schools were evacuated after receiving bomb threats via email. Authorities promptly dispatched bomb disposal squads to the New Digamber Public School and the Indore Public School, ensuring thorough inspections.
The emails, received Tuesday morning, claimed RDX had been planted in the schools' premises, sparking a swift response from law enforcement. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia informed the media that the threats also contained text in Tamil.
No explosives have been discovered so far, offering relief to concerned parents and students. Police are continuing their investigation into the source of the threats, ensuring the safety of the school's communities remains a top priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)