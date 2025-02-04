Left Menu

Parliamentary Report Criticizes Youth Empowerment Delays

A parliamentary report critiqued the slow pace of youth empowerment programs in India, calling for better fund allocation, increased outreach, and more government action. The report emphasized improving disaster response training, skill development hubs, and women's hostels, urging prompt corrective measures from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

A parliamentary report has criticized the delays in allocating funds, lack of targeted outreach, and insufficient government action in implementing youth empowerment strategies in India. The report, by the 360th Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, was presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the government's slow response to earlier recommendations for the Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram, focusing on disaster preparedness, skill development, and women's hostels. It urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to address these issues swiftly.

Concerns were raised about integrating NYKS volunteers into disaster relief operations and transforming NYKS into District Youth Resource Centres. The committee also noted inadequate representation in international exchanges and stressed the need for more youth hostels for women. The report called for transparency in the National Young Leaders Programme's budgeting and expanded outreach for Scouts and Guides programmes.

