Controversy Erupts over Draft UGC Norms for Vice-Chancellor Appointments

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed the draft UGC norms for appointing vice-chancellors. The guidelines aim to prevent favoritism amid allegations of central control over state universities. CPI(M) leader John Brittas raised concerns about governance and discrimination against minorities during the Rajya Sabha debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:58 IST
Controversy Erupts over Draft UGC Norms for Vice-Chancellor Appointments
The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, addressed concerns regarding the draft UGC norms during a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The regulations, intended to curb favoritism in the appointment of vice-chancellors, sparked a wider discussion on state versus central governance in education.

CPI(M) leader John Brittas accused the central government of an overreach, claiming the guidelines empower governors with disproportionate control over state university appointments. Pradhan, however, emphasized that the UGC remains an autonomous body and encouraged public commentary on the draft.

Brittas further expressed apprehension over perceived bias against minorities, citing numerous incidents as evidence. His remarks suggested a climate of fear among religious leaders towards the government, while raising questions about the influence of divisive political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

