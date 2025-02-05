Tragedy in Orebro: Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting

In a tragic turn of events, eleven individuals have been killed in an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, as a gunman unleashed the country's deadliest shooting. The incident took place at Risbergska school, which provides opportunities for adults who missed out on formal education.

Local police, led by Chief Roberto Eid Forest, are investigating the attack, but remain baffled by the gunman's motive. The suspect, who was unknown to law enforcement, acted alone, ruling out terrorism as a motive, at least for the time being. Law enforcement continues their meticulous crime scene investigation in the aftermath of this harrowing event.

The shock of the incident echoes across the nation, with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson describing it as an unprecedented act of violence in Swedish history. King Carl XVI Gustav and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have conveyed their condolences as the nation grapples with the gravity of such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)