Goa Young Innovators Award: Sparking Creativity in Future Leaders

The Goa government has launched the 'Goa Young Innovators Award 2024-25' to inspire innovation and creativity among schoolchildren, officials announced on Wednesday.

The awards, managed by the Goa State Innovation Council under the Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management, will recognize young talents in two categories: students from Classes 5 to 7 and 8 to 9. Winners are set to be announced next month.

This initiative seeks to instill an innovation-driven mindset in young students, providing them with mentorship, facilities, and hands-on experience. The deadline for submissions is February 28, and officials stress the need for better education in science and technology to boost India's patent numbers.

