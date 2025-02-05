Left Menu

Goa Young Innovators Award: Sparking Creativity in Future Leaders

The Goa government has announced the 'Goa Young Innovators Award 2024-25,' encouraging innovation among school children. The awards will be given in two student categories, with winners announced soon. The initiative aims to nurture problem-solving skills and boost India's patent filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:35 IST
Goa Young Innovators Award: Sparking Creativity in Future Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has launched the 'Goa Young Innovators Award 2024-25' to inspire innovation and creativity among schoolchildren, officials announced on Wednesday.

The awards, managed by the Goa State Innovation Council under the Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management, will recognize young talents in two categories: students from Classes 5 to 7 and 8 to 9. Winners are set to be announced next month.

This initiative seeks to instill an innovation-driven mindset in young students, providing them with mentorship, facilities, and hands-on experience. The deadline for submissions is February 28, and officials stress the need for better education in science and technology to boost India's patent numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025