Revolutionizing UX: IIT Delhi's Innovative Program

IIT Delhi has introduced the Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy, aimed at bridging technology with human psychology to create impactful digital interfaces. With India witnessing a digital boom, this program prepares learners with strategic UX skills vital for India’s growing e-commerce and digital payment sectors.

Revolutionizing UX: IIT Delhi's Innovative Program
In a pivotal move, IIT Delhi announced admissions to its Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy, focusing on merging design with psychology to revolutionize digital interfaces.

This significant development aligns with India's digital surge, where demand for top-tier UX design services is predicted to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 32.95 billion by 2030. The burgeoning e-commerce sector and rapid digital payment adoption highlight UX's essential role in shaping user behavior and business success.

Professor Jyoti Kumar emphasized the program's integration of technology and psychology, crafting transformative designs. Offering extensive hands-on training, along with live interactive sessions, the course delivers cutting-edge skills, preparing participants for the dynamic UX industry.

