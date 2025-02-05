Tragedy at Campus Risbergska: A Day of Horror in Sweden
A tragic mass shooting occurred at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, Sweden, leaving at least 10 dead and injuring several others. Witnesses describe the chaos and terror as they hid and tried to help the wounded. The incident has shaken a nation where such violence is rare, especially in educational settings.
- Country:
- Sweden
A mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, has left at least 10 people dead, including the gunman. Witnesses recounted the horror as they scrambled for safety, hiding wherever possible to escape the violence.
Details emerged of individuals like Hellen Werme, who feared for her life and the future of her children, as well as others who used makeshift first aid to aid the wounded amidst the chaos. The incident occurred at Campus Risbergska, west of Stockholm, and deeply shocked the Scandinavian nation where gun violence in schools is an anomaly.
The tragedy prompted immediate reactions from survivors and authorities alike, reigniting discussions about safety in educational institutions. Sweden continues to grapple with understanding the motivations behind this rare act of school violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
