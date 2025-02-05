Sustainable Classroom Revolution: KV Malleswaram Sets Benchmark
Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram launched a model sustainable classroom using recycled Tetra Pak cartons. This initiative is part of a collaboration with Tetra Pak and showcases the importance of recycling in education. A workshop on sustainability highlighted the need for environmentally responsible citizenship.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram, in partnership with Tetra Pak, has unveiled a model sustainable classroom furnished with recycled beverage cartons, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly education. The new classroom emphasizes the importance of recycling in everyday life, featuring desks, chairs, and cupboards made from Tetra Pak's repurposed packaging materials.
Anil Kumar, the Principal of KV Malleswaram, highlighted the initiative's success, noting widespread interest from other schools in adopting similar sustainable practices. He stated that this project transcends mere classroom transformation, aiming to cultivate environmentally conscious and responsible future citizens.
The initiative, supported by the Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC) and Mumbai-based RUR Greenlife, also included a workshop on sustainability to educate students on recycling and waste management. Tetra Pak South Asia's commitment includes donating 1,000 recycled products to communities, with KV Malleswaram benefitting from this promise.
