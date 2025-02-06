Left Menu

Star-Studded 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Goes Interactive

The eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will feature renowned personalities like Deepika Padukone, MC Mary Kom, and Sadhguru in a new format. Scheduled for February 10, it will include eight episodes aimed at helping students transition from exam 'worriers' to 'warriors'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:59 IST
The much-anticipated eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is set to break new ground with a star-studded lineup. According to sources, the event will feature icons such as actor Deepika Padukone, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, and spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Scheduled for February 10, the event will unfold in eight episodes, guiding students in transforming from exam 'worriers' into 'warriors'. The format aims to offer fresh perspectives through the dialogue with these admired figures.

Among the notable personalities lending their voices are Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. The event promises candid conversations with actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji, and Radhika Gupta, continuing its tradition of interactive student engagement.

