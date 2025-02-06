Left Menu

Tragedy at Islamic School: Fire Claims Lives Amid Safety Concerns

A devastating fire at an Islamic school in northwestern Nigeria claimed the lives of at least 17 children. Authorities are investigating the cause, with initial reports indicating the fire may have started from sticks used for oral hygiene. President Tinubu urged schools to prioritize safety measures.

Tragedy at Islamic School: Fire Claims Lives Amid Safety Concerns
A tragic fire claimed the lives of at least 17 children at an Islamic school in northwestern Nigeria, prompting an investigation by the country's emergency response agency.

The fire erupted Wednesday in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara state, with around 100 children present. Seventeen were seriously injured and are receiving medical care, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the affected families and urged educational institutions to enhance safety protocols. Past school fires, though rare, underline the need for stringent enforcement of Nigeria's Safe School Initiative, established in 2014. This incident follows a blast near Abuja at another school last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

