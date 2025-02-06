Tragedy at Swedish Education Center: Gunman Claims 11 Lives

A gunman, who has been identified by sources as Rickard Andersson, unleashed chaos at an adult education center in Orebro, central Sweden, killing 11 individuals, including himself. The tragedy unraveled in what police described as an "inferno," with survivors witnessing terrifying scenes.

Swedish authorities are scrambling for clues to establish a motive, with no ideological reasons uncovered so far. The suspected reclusive gunman reportedly acted alone, using multiple firearms and pyrotechnics. Police suspect he had some link to the school, although the exact nature of this connection remains part of ongoing investigations.

The Rampage has shocked a nation already grappling with gun violence. In the aftermath, police released survivors, who had barricaded themselves in classrooms. They recounted seeing blood pools and chaos. The adult education center, a venue for Swedish language courses for immigrants, has become the somber focus of national grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)