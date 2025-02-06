NSDC International Academy: Bridging Skills for a Global Future

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday inaugurated the NSDC International Academy in Greater Noida. The new institution aims to provide skill development and training programs tailored to meet the demands of the international job market, including those in Germany, Japan, and Israel.

Highlighting the shift from traditional career paths, Chaudhary described the academy as essential for equipping young Indians with the confidence, skills, and global exposure required for success. The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship emphasized the increasing budget for skill initiatives, which has risen from Rs 3,300 crore to Rs 6,100 crore.

CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation, Ved Mani Tiwari, noted that the academy is poised to play a pivotal role in India's participation in the global economy. With plans to train over 1,000 candidates annually, the academy offers internationally recognized language certifications and is committed to preparing the Indian workforce for the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)