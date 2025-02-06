BSE Odisha: Introducing Advanced Measures to Secure Exam Integrity

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha is set to implement rigorous new measures to safeguard the upcoming Class 10 board exams against paper leaks and malpractices, as announced by officials on Thursday. Kicking off on February 21, these examinations are pivotal in Odisha's academic year.

BSE President Srikant Tarai revealed the board's incorporation of high-tech security elements like QR codes, watermarks, and unique serial numbers on question papers. To secure the transportation process, advanced digital locks with GPS and triple-layer access systems, along with special monitoring squads, will be deployed.

Covering 5,10,778 candidates across 3,133 centres, the exams conclude on March 6. Enhanced security, including CCTV and expanded live streaming, complements the centralized control of digital locks, enabling real-time monitoring and quick response to any tampering attempts, Tarai said.

(With inputs from agencies.)