Revolutionizing Education: AI Mentor and Teacher by Great Learning

Great Learning, an edtech company, has launched AI Mentor and AI Teacher to enhance learning outcomes. AI Mentor acts as a personal learning coach for 24/7 support, while AI Teacher offers personalized, interactive lessons. These tools supplement the guidance from industry experts and faculty under the company's mentored learning model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Great Learning, an edtech company specializing in professional and higher education, has unveiled two groundbreaking tools: AI Mentor and AI Teacher, aimed at improving learning outcomes.

The AI Mentor provides learners with a personal learning coach, offering 24/7 support to navigate their educational journey. This tool promises a seamless learning experience, offering doubt resolution and project guidance.

The AI Teacher brings a highly personalized and interactive learning environment. It customizes lessons according to learners' contexts, evaluates understanding, identifies gaps, and provides feedback, much like a traditional teacher. These innovations enhance Great Learning's existing 'mentored learning' model, providing additional support from industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

