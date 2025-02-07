Revolutionizing Education: AI Mentor and Teacher by Great Learning

Great Learning, an edtech company specializing in professional and higher education, has unveiled two groundbreaking tools: AI Mentor and AI Teacher, aimed at improving learning outcomes.

The AI Mentor provides learners with a personal learning coach, offering 24/7 support to navigate their educational journey. This tool promises a seamless learning experience, offering doubt resolution and project guidance.

The AI Teacher brings a highly personalized and interactive learning environment. It customizes lessons according to learners' contexts, evaluates understanding, identifies gaps, and provides feedback, much like a traditional teacher. These innovations enhance Great Learning's existing 'mentored learning' model, providing additional support from industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)