Revolutionizing Education: AI Mentor and Teacher by Great Learning
Great Learning, an edtech company, has launched AI Mentor and AI Teacher to enhance learning outcomes. AI Mentor acts as a personal learning coach for 24/7 support, while AI Teacher offers personalized, interactive lessons. These tools supplement the guidance from industry experts and faculty under the company's mentored learning model.
- Country:
- India
Great Learning, an edtech company specializing in professional and higher education, has unveiled two groundbreaking tools: AI Mentor and AI Teacher, aimed at improving learning outcomes.
The AI Mentor provides learners with a personal learning coach, offering 24/7 support to navigate their educational journey. This tool promises a seamless learning experience, offering doubt resolution and project guidance.
The AI Teacher brings a highly personalized and interactive learning environment. It customizes lessons according to learners' contexts, evaluates understanding, identifies gaps, and provides feedback, much like a traditional teacher. These innovations enhance Great Learning's existing 'mentored learning' model, providing additional support from industry experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Honors Excellence: Higher Education Awards Announced
Deputy Minister Gondwe Advocates for TVET Colleges in Higher Education Oversight Visits
Tripura's New Wave: 201 Professors to Transform Higher Education
Govt to launch Bharartiya Bhasha Pushtak scheme to provide digital form of Indian language books for schools and higher education: FM.