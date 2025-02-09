Left Menu

IINvenTiv 2024: Bridging Innovation and Industry

IINvenTiv 2024, hosted by IIT Madras, is a premier research and development expo showcasing projects from top Indian institutes like IITs, NITs, IISc, and IISERs. Emphasizing technologies in advanced TRL stages, the event fosters better industry-academia collaboration. Highlights include research exhibits, expert discussions, and a coffee table book launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:56 IST
IINvenTiv 2024: Bridging Innovation and Industry
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of IINvenTiv, a national research and development expo, is set to expand its scope by including projects from IITs, NITs, IISc Bengaluru, and IISERs, according to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.

Scheduled for February 28 to March 1 at IIT Madras, the expo will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It will spotlight technologies at mature Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), ready for commercialization and industrial application. The aim is to boost industry awareness and facilitate industry-academia collaboration through over 300 exhibits, including those from startups stemming from institutional R&D.

This pivotal event, organized by the Ministry of Education, began in 2022 at IIT Delhi, initially featuring only IIT exhibits. The latest edition, however, includes top-ranked government and private engineering institutes. Highlights include the launch of a coffee table book on technological innovations and thematic 'Chintan Shivir' sessions, addressing industry needs through expert dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025