IINvenTiv 2024: Bridging Innovation and Industry

The third edition of IINvenTiv, a national research and development expo, is set to expand its scope by including projects from IITs, NITs, IISc Bengaluru, and IISERs, according to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.

Scheduled for February 28 to March 1 at IIT Madras, the expo will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It will spotlight technologies at mature Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), ready for commercialization and industrial application. The aim is to boost industry awareness and facilitate industry-academia collaboration through over 300 exhibits, including those from startups stemming from institutional R&D.

This pivotal event, organized by the Ministry of Education, began in 2022 at IIT Delhi, initially featuring only IIT exhibits. The latest edition, however, includes top-ranked government and private engineering institutes. Highlights include the launch of a coffee table book on technological innovations and thematic 'Chintan Shivir' sessions, addressing industry needs through expert dialogues.

