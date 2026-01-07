Left Menu

Indian Startups Shine at CES 2026

Indian companies, including startups like Ultrahuman and Noise, are increasingly making their presence felt at CES, the world's largest technology showcase. Vice President John Kelley noted the growing Indian participation and highlighted the innovative startups representing India globally. CES 2026 features over 4,100 exhibitors, showcasing the future of technology.

Updated: 07-01-2026 10:24 IST
The global technology event, CES 2026, sees a notable increase in participation from Indian startups, marking a significant presence on the international stage.

Notable mentions include Bangalore's Ultrahuman and Gurgaon-based Noise, showcasing innovations such as wearable sleep trackers and smartwatches.

CES, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, continues to attract global innovators and offers a platform for technology that addresses major global challenges.

