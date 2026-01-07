Indian Startups Shine at CES 2026

The global technology event, CES 2026, sees a notable increase in participation from Indian startups, marking a significant presence on the international stage.

Notable mentions include Bangalore's Ultrahuman and Gurgaon-based Noise, showcasing innovations such as wearable sleep trackers and smartwatches.

CES, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, continues to attract global innovators and offers a platform for technology that addresses major global challenges.

