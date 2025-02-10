China's Marriage Plunge: A Demographic Dilemma

Marriages in China witnessed a significant decline of 20% last year, marking the steepest drop ever recorded. This trend persists despite extensive government initiatives aimed at encouraging young couples to marry and start families, as the nation faces a shrinking population.

In the past year, only 6.1 million couples registered for marriage, compared to 7.68 million the year before, as reported by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. Demographer Yi Fuxian emphasized that this represents less than half the number of marriages seen in 2013, raising concerns about China's long-term political and economic objectives.

The Chinese government is under pressure to stimulate marriage and birth rates to counteract an aging population. Recent efforts include implementing 'love education' in universities and allocating resources to address the population crisis, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)