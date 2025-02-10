Modi's Insightful Chat: Pariksha Pe Charcha Unplugged

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the eighth iteration of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', engaged in a candid discussion with students, moving away from the traditional town hall setup. This year, an informal conversation took center stage, allowing for deeper, lively interaction with 35 students.

Emphasizing that knowledge and exams are distinct, Modi urged students not to view examinations as definitive in life. Encouraging exploration of passions, he advised on effective time management, sharing insights on living in the moment and finding positivity amidst academic pressures.

Stressing the importance of good sleep, nutrition, and meditation, Modi addressed leadership, advocating for leading by example and teamwork. The event, viewed by a national audience, aimed to reduce exam-related stress, bolstering student morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)