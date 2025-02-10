Principal's Assault on Teacher Sparks Probe in Gujarat
A shocking incident unfolded at a school in Gujarat where principal Hitendra Thakor was caught on camera assaulting teacher Rajendrasinh Parmar. The education department has launched an investigation into the incident following a formal complaint by the school management. Thakor is currently suspended pending inquiry results.
A shocking incident in Gujarat's Bharuch district has led to widespread condemnation as a school principal was captured on CCTV physically assaulting a teacher in his office.
The altercation occurred on February 6 at Navyug Vidyalaya, leading the local education authorities to initiate an investigation. The footage shows principal Hitendra Thakor attacking teacher Rajendrasinh Parmar, sparking an immediate response from education authorities.
Bharuch District Education Officer, Swatiba Raol, confirmed the receipt of a complaint on February 7 and stressed that appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry. Meanwhile, Thakor has been told not to report to work pending the probe's outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
