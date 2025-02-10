U.S. Aid Cuts Spark Global Crisis: Vatican Charity's Alarm

The Vatican's global charity body, Caritas Internationalis, issued a stern rebuke to President Donald Trump's proposed slashes to U.S. foreign aid, highlighting the dire consequences for the developing world.

Catholic aid agencies risk restructuring and significant layoffs as American funding ceases, possibly affecting millions who depend on global assistance programs.

The controversial move, temporarily stalled by a judicial order, has ignited a debate on humanitarian responsibilities, with Pope Francis remaining a vocal critic of specific Trump administration priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)