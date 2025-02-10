Left Menu

U.S. Aid Cuts Spark Global Crisis: Vatican Charity's Alarm

Caritas Internationalis, the Vatican's global charity arm, criticized President Trump's planned cuts to USAID, warning of 'catastrophic' impacts on developing countries. Catholic organizations face layoffs and a reassessment of global aid programs as U.S. agencies halt foreign assistance funding. A federal judge temporarily blocked some layoffs.

The Vatican's global charity body, Caritas Internationalis, issued a stern rebuke to President Donald Trump's proposed slashes to U.S. foreign aid, highlighting the dire consequences for the developing world.

Catholic aid agencies risk restructuring and significant layoffs as American funding ceases, possibly affecting millions who depend on global assistance programs.

The controversial move, temporarily stalled by a judicial order, has ignited a debate on humanitarian responsibilities, with Pope Francis remaining a vocal critic of specific Trump administration priorities.

