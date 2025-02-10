Bosnian Student Protests Highlight Crisis in Flood Response

Hundreds of students rallied in Sarajevo, driven by the Bosnian government's failure to address the devastation caused by this month's flooding, which claimed 27 lives.

The protests spotlight the authorities' inadequacies in reconstructing affected regions and distributing international aid efficiently following the catastrophe.

Demanding accountability, the protest also reflects ongoing struggles with ethnic divisions in post-war Bosnia alongside regional solidarity with similar protests in Serbia.

