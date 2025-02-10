Bosnian Student Protests Highlight Crisis in Flood Response
Students in Sarajevo protested against authorities for failing to address the deaths of 27 people and the lack of aid in October's devastating floods. The floods revealed government inefficiencies and struggles with ethnic divisions in Bosnia. Protesters demand accountability for the catastrophe's aftermath.
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
Hundreds of students rallied in Sarajevo, driven by the Bosnian government's failure to address the devastation caused by this month's flooding, which claimed 27 lives.
The protests spotlight the authorities' inadequacies in reconstructing affected regions and distributing international aid efficiently following the catastrophe.
Demanding accountability, the protest also reflects ongoing struggles with ethnic divisions in post-war Bosnia alongside regional solidarity with similar protests in Serbia.
