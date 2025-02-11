Left Menu

Kerala Paves Way for Private Universities: A New Era in Higher Education

Kerala's cabinet, led by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, has approved a draft bill to establish private universities in the state. The reforms aim to modernize higher education, stimulate competitiveness, and reserve seats for local students. The move received minor suggestions from CPI, which were incorporated before approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:55 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial step towards revamping its higher education sector, Kerala has greenlit a draft bill that paves the way for private universities in the state. Announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, the initiative reflects a strategic response to evolving educational landscapes.

The proposal, approved by the state cabinet, seeks to enhance educational standards and competitiveness. Highlighting the bill's benefits, Minister Bindu emphasized the necessity of private universities, citing that only 20 percent of current institutions are government-run, thus providing a broader spectrum of choices for students.

The new framework offers a 40 percent reservation for local students and adheres to strict guidelines set by the UGC and state authorities. With no financial aid from the government, private entities are allowed to seek research grants. The inclusion of government nominees in university councils ensures rigorous oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

