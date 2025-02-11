Left Menu

Skill Empowerment: Himachal's Path to Youth Employment

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam to create and implement market-demand-oriented training programs to boost employability. The state government will allocate Rs 25 crore to complete the construction of eight buildings by June 2025, enhancing opportunities for skill development and small business start-ups.

In a bid to boost employment and support small business ventures, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) to design training programs that align with market demands.

During a meeting, Sukhu emphasized the importance of skill development in increasing employment and self-employment opportunities for young people in the region.

Further, the state is set to invest Rs 25 crore towards the completion of eight buildings by June 2025, which will be utilized by HPKVN in collaboration with the technical education department and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to equip youth with necessary skills.

