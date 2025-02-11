Left Menu

Campus Tragedy Sparks Protests: Student's Death Shakes MAKAUT

Protests erupted at MAKAUT in West Bengal following the death of a female student who allegedly jumped from a building after being caught cheating in an exam. Students criticized the delay in medical response. University officials expressed shock and emphasized support for the bereaved family.

A wave of protests engulfed the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) in West Bengal after a tragic incident involving a female student unfolded. Classes and examinations were suspended on Tuesday following the student's death.

The MTech student reportedly jumped from the Academic Building's fifth floor on Monday after being accused of cheating during an exam, as per university officials. She was declared dead upon arrival at Haringhata Rural Hospital.

Students expressed outrage over the absence of an ambulance driver at the scene, saying they improvised an e-rickshaw to transport her after a crucial delay, demanding accountability for those responsible. Officiating Vice-Chancellor Tapas Chakraborty condemned the incident, citing it as deeply shocking for the community.

