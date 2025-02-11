Protest Erupts Over Early Termination of Sports Teachers in Gujarat

On Tuesday, a group of sports teachers staged a protest in Mehsana, Gujarat, alleging premature termination of their contracts without justification. This protest highlights growing unrest among educators who feel unfairly dismissed before the stipulated deadline.

In Mehsana alone, 53 'Khel Sahayak' teachers claimed they were abruptly terminated from their positions. Education department officials stated that the contracts were terminated following an 11-month period, as permitted under current employment rules.

Despite authorities assuring the terminations complied with regulations, the protesting teachers gathered outside the District Primary Education Officer's office, challenging the decision and believing that vacations should extend their contract duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)