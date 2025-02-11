Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Early Termination of Sports Teachers in Gujarat

A protest by sports teachers has flared in Mehsana, Gujarat, over alleged premature termination of contracts. The teachers, who were appointed last year to provide sports education in state-run schools, claim unfair dismissal before completing their contract term. Officials cite rule-compliant terminations after the 11-month period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a group of sports teachers staged a protest in Mehsana, Gujarat, alleging premature termination of their contracts without justification. This protest highlights growing unrest among educators who feel unfairly dismissed before the stipulated deadline.

In Mehsana alone, 53 'Khel Sahayak' teachers claimed they were abruptly terminated from their positions. Education department officials stated that the contracts were terminated following an 11-month period, as permitted under current employment rules.

Despite authorities assuring the terminations complied with regulations, the protesting teachers gathered outside the District Primary Education Officer's office, challenging the decision and believing that vacations should extend their contract duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

