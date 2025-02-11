Fed Holds Steady Amid Strong Economy and Inflation Concerns

The U.S. Federal Reserve is maintaining its short-term interest rates due to a strong overall economy, with unemployment at 4% and inflation slightly above the Fed's 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized cautiousness in his Senate Banking Committee hearing remarks, citing significant economic progress.

Powell reiterated the importance of not reducing policy restraint too quickly, noting that such actions could impede inflation control. His remarks come amid the Fed's careful navigation of policies enacted and anticipated from the Trump administration, despite avoiding direct comments on tariff policy.

Market reactions have been measured with the S&P 500 slightly down and bond yields seeing minor changes. Currency markets showed modest dollar losses. Analysts express caution, remarking on the volatility from recent tariff-related headlines, urging a wait-and-see approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)