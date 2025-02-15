Education Officer Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations in Ballia

In a significant development from Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, a block education officer, faces suspension over allegations of inappropriate conduct. The accusations include misbehavior with a local BJP leader and harassment of female teachers, according to Manish Singh, District Basic Siksha Adhikari.

The suspension was mandated by the additional director of the Basic Education Department, as the authorities respond to the serious allegations. The accused officer's actions have generated concern within the district's education sector, prompting swift administrative action.

Details about the incident and further proceedings remain under wraps as investigations continue. Local officials await comprehensive updates concerning the accusations to determine subsequent measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)