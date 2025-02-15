Left Menu

Education Officer Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations in Ballia

An education officer in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, has been suspended over alleged misbehavior with a BJP leader. Tiwari is also accused of harassing female teachers. The decision was confirmed by District Basic Siksha Adhikari Manish Singh. Further investigation details are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:41 IST
Education Officer Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development from Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, a block education officer, faces suspension over allegations of inappropriate conduct. The accusations include misbehavior with a local BJP leader and harassment of female teachers, according to Manish Singh, District Basic Siksha Adhikari.

The suspension was mandated by the additional director of the Basic Education Department, as the authorities respond to the serious allegations. The accused officer's actions have generated concern within the district's education sector, prompting swift administrative action.

Details about the incident and further proceedings remain under wraps as investigations continue. Local officials await comprehensive updates concerning the accusations to determine subsequent measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025