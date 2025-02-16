Left Menu

Empowering the Youth: A Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the need for empowering youth in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a youth development event, he underlines the importance of combining traditional values with modern tools for societal progress. Government initiatives aimed at youth empowerment across various sectors also highlighted.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has called on the region's youth to embody daring, adventure, and strength to drive societal progress. At an event in Samba, he underscored that development is closely tied to the productivity of the younger generation.

Addressing the annual day celebration of the Guidance & Career Counselling Cell for Youth Development, Sinha advocated for youth who merge age-old values with contemporary scientific advancements. He stressed that the health and well-being of the local youth are crucial for Jammu and Kashmir's envisioned progress, highlighting the administration's support in this mission through coaching and infrastructure initiatives.

Sinha also cited government efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership aimed at fostering youth empowerment through education, industry, skill development, and sports. These initiatives, he said, provide a brighter future filled with hope for the talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

