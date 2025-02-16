Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Two Ashoka University Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents

Two students from Ashoka University were found dead in separate incidents on February 14, 2025. One student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died by suicide, while another from Telangana died of cardiac issues. The university is cooperating with local authorities for the ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:04 IST
Tragic Loss: Two Ashoka University Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two students from Ashoka University have died in separate incidents, police announced on Sunday. These tragic events, occurring on Friday night, have sent shockwaves through the university community.

The first incident involved a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru, who is believed to have died by suicide after jumping from the upper floor of a hostel building. The local police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

In a separate case, a student from Telangana was found unconscious near the university's gate and later declared dead from suspected cardiac issues. Both students were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. The university expressed profound sorrow and is assisting in ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025