Tragic Loss: Two Ashoka University Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents
Two students from Ashoka University were found dead in separate incidents on February 14, 2025. One student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died by suicide, while another from Telangana died of cardiac issues. The university is cooperating with local authorities for the ongoing investigations.
Two students from Ashoka University have died in separate incidents, police announced on Sunday. These tragic events, occurring on Friday night, have sent shockwaves through the university community.
The first incident involved a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru, who is believed to have died by suicide after jumping from the upper floor of a hostel building. The local police are conducting further investigations into the matter.
In a separate case, a student from Telangana was found unconscious near the university's gate and later declared dead from suspected cardiac issues. Both students were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. The university expressed profound sorrow and is assisting in ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
