New Chapter for Janata Belaka Secondary School

A new chapter has begun for Janata Belaka Secondary School in Nepal's Udayapur district with the inauguration of a new school building, funded by India's financial assistance.

The inauguration ceremony featured Narayan Khadka, a member of Nepal's parliament, and Prasanna Srivastava, deputy chief of the Indian Embassy, highlighting the collaboration between the two nations. The Indian government provided NRs 37.99 million for the construction of the school building and other facilities.

Originally established in 1962 as a primary school, Janata Belaka Secondary School was upgraded over the years and now serves about 500 students, with a significant majority being girls. It marks a milestone in the school's history, enhancing its educational facilities and outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)