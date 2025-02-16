Left Menu

New Chapter for Janata Belaka Secondary School

The Janata Belaka Secondary School in Nepal's Udayapur district has inaugurated a newly-constructed building with financial aid from India. Key figures from both countries participated in the inauguration. Established in 1962, the school has evolved into a pivotal educational institution, serving around 500 students, predominantly girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A new chapter has begun for Janata Belaka Secondary School in Nepal's Udayapur district with the inauguration of a new school building, funded by India's financial assistance.

The inauguration ceremony featured Narayan Khadka, a member of Nepal's parliament, and Prasanna Srivastava, deputy chief of the Indian Embassy, highlighting the collaboration between the two nations. The Indian government provided NRs 37.99 million for the construction of the school building and other facilities.

Originally established in 1962 as a primary school, Janata Belaka Secondary School was upgraded over the years and now serves about 500 students, with a significant majority being girls. It marks a milestone in the school's history, enhancing its educational facilities and outreach.

