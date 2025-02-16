Controversy Erupts: Tamil Nadu vs. Central Government Over Education Policies

In a heated exchange, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'blackmail' over allegedly linking educational funds to the acceptance of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the implementation of a three-language formula.

Stalin criticized Pradhan's remarks in Varanasi about Tamil Nadu's compliance with the Indian Constitution concerning language policies, declaring such conditions 'unacceptable' and an affront to Tamil Nadu's rights. He demanded Pradhan specify the constitutional basis for the three-language policy, underscoring that education is listed under the concurrent jurisdiction in the Indian Constitution.

Various Tamil Nadu politicians, including Udhayanidhi Stalin and allies like the Congress and Left parties, condemned Pradhan's stance. They asserted their commitment to maintaining the two-language policy amid tensions over the Centre's educational funding terms. Diverse views from opposition leaders highlight the importance of linguistic and educational autonomy within the state.

