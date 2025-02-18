Tragic Death of Nepali Student Sparks Outcry in Odisha

The tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali B Tech student at KIIT Bhubaneswar, has stirred unrest as her alleged suicide triggered statewide protests and was discussed in the Odisha Assembly. Her father, Sunil Lamsal, received the body after a post-mortem at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

In response to the incident, police arrested two security guards under multiple charges, including assaulting students who protested against the death. Despite an apology from KIIT authorities, students staged a 'silent dharna,' demanding justice and accountability from the institution.

The Odisha government formed a high-level committee to investigate and assured action against those responsible. The incident also drew attention in Nepal, where Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed concerns, highlighting the gravity of the case across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)