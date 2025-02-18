Left Menu

Tragic Death of Nepali Student Sparks Outcry in Odisha

The alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student at KIIT Bhubaneswar, has led to widespread protests and calls for justice, with police arresting two security guards for assaulting protesting students. The Odisha government has launched an investigation, while the issue has reached both the state Assembly and diplomatic channels in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:11 IST
Tragic Death of Nepali Student Sparks Outcry in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali B Tech student at KIIT Bhubaneswar, has stirred unrest as her alleged suicide triggered statewide protests and was discussed in the Odisha Assembly. Her father, Sunil Lamsal, received the body after a post-mortem at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

In response to the incident, police arrested two security guards under multiple charges, including assaulting students who protested against the death. Despite an apology from KIIT authorities, students staged a 'silent dharna,' demanding justice and accountability from the institution.

The Odisha government formed a high-level committee to investigate and assured action against those responsible. The incident also drew attention in Nepal, where Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed concerns, highlighting the gravity of the case across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025