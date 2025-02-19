KIIT Honors Prakriti Lamsal with Memorial Scholarship

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) announced a scholarship to honor the late Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student who allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room. Her death led to significant unrest on the campus of the private engineering institute.

Founder Achyuta Samanta met with Lamsal's family to express his condolences and unveiled the scholarship as a tribute to her memory. In light of the incident, senior officials from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi visited the campus to assure students from Nepal that such incidents would not occur again.

Efforts have been made by KIIT to ensure the safe return of its students. Samanta communicated with Nepalese ministers to reaffirm the institution's commitment to the students' wellbeing. Lamsal's body was returned to Nepal, completing all necessary legal formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)