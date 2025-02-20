Left Menu

Cross-Border Diplomacy: Nepal Seeks Justice for Student's Tragic Death

Nepal Foreign Minister seeks an impartial probe into a Nepalese student's death at KIIT, Odisha, which led to unrest. Efforts are underway to ensure student safety and resume classes. The Odisha government has initiated measures, including a 24/7 help desk. KIIT announced a scholarship in the student's memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, urged Odisha's Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, to conduct an unbiased investigation following the tragic death of a Nepalese student, Prakriti Lamsal, at KIIT, Odisha.

The deceased, a third-year B Tech Computer Science student, allegedly committed suicide, causing campus unrest. Deuba emphasized the need for a safe educational environment for Nepalese students in Odisha. Minister Suraj confirmed the formation of a high-level committee to ensure justice and student safety.

Authorities announced a 24/7 help desk to assist affected students. Furthermore, a scholarship was established in Lamsal's memory by KIIT's founder, Achyuta Samanta, ensuring her legacy is honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

